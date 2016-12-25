Large Cap Diversified Machinery: 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Summary

3M Company (NYSE:MMM), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

3M Company stated a price of 178.75 today, indicating a positive change of -0.25%.

3M Company is operating with a market capitalization of 108036.5, with a return on assets (ROA) of 14.80% and an average volume of 2047.13.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 41.70% and the debt to equity stands at 1.03.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for 3M Company stands at -0.97% while the 52-week low stands at 36.32%.

The performance week for 3M Company is at 0.73% and the performance month is at 3.77%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 2.24% and 8.27% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 21.84%.

The simple 20 day moving average for 3M Company is 4.15% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 4.70%.

The volatility (week) for 3M Company is at 0.67% and the volatility (month) is at 1.08%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

3M Company’s short ratio is currently at 4.12 and the float short is at 1.41%.

3M Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 22.52, while the P/S ratio is at 3.59 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 1.30%.