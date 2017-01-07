Large Cap Diversified Machinery: 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Summary

3M Company (NYSE:MMM), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

3M Company stated a price of 178.35 today, indicating a positive change of 0.36%.

3M Company is operating with a market capitalization of 106791.27, with a return on assets (ROA) of 14.80% and an average volume of 1943.66.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 41.70% and the debt to equity stands at 1.03.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for 3M Company stands at -1.19% while the 52-week low stands at 36.01%.

The performance week for 3M Company is at -0.21% and the performance month is at 3.55%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 3.75% and 2.91% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.48%.

The simple 20 day moving average for 3M Company is 3.02% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 4.03%.

The volatility (week) for 3M Company is at 0.97% and the volatility (month) is at 1.07%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

3M Company’s short ratio is currently at 4.52 and the float short is at 1.47%.

3M Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 22.38, while the P/S ratio is at 3.55 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 1.30%.