Large Cap Diversified Machinery: 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Summary

3M Company (NYSE:MMM), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

3M Company stated a price of 178.49 today, indicating a positive change of -0.11%.

3M Company is operating with a market capitalization of 107470.62, with a return on assets (ROA) of 14.80% and an average volume of 1930.16.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 41.70% and the debt to equity stands at 1.03.

Performance

The 52-week high for 3M Company stands at -1.12% while the 52-week low stands at 36.12%.

The performance week for 3M Company is at 0.59% and the performance month is at 0.19%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 5.72% and 0.27% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.04%.

The simple 20 day moving average for 3M Company is 1.74% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 3.70%.

The volatility (week) for 3M Company is at 0.93% and the volatility (month) is at 0.88%

Ratio

3M Company’s short ratio is currently at 4.13 and the float short is at 1.33%.

3M Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 22.48, while the P/S ratio is at 3.57 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 1.30%.