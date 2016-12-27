Large Cap Diversified Machinery: ABB Ltd. (NYSE:ABB)

Summary
ABB Ltd. (NYSE:ABB), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.
ABB Ltd. stated a price of 21.1 today, indicating a positive change of 0.31%.
ABB Ltd. is operating with a market capitalization of 46634.11, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.00% and an average volume of 1961.66.
At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 12.10% and the debt to equity stands at 0.57.
(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)
Performance
The 52-week high for ABB Ltd. stands at -7.92% while the 52-week low stands at 39.58%.
The performance week for ABB Ltd. is at 0.38% and the performance month is at 2.19%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -6.49% and 13.54% respectively.
The performance (Year to Date) is at 23.53%.
The simple 20 day moving average for ABB Ltd. is -0.10% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 2.38%.
The volatility (week) for ABB Ltd. is at 0.68% and the volatility (month) is at 0.92%
(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)
Ratio
ABB Ltd.’s short ratio is currently at 2.06 and the float short is at 0.20%.
ABB Ltd.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 27.36, while the P/S ratio is at 1.37 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -22.70%.