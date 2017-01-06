Large Cap Diversified Machinery: ABB Ltd. (NYSE:ABB)

Summary

ABB Ltd. (NYSE:ABB), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

ABB Ltd. stated a price of 21.64 today, indicating a positive change of 0.35%.

ABB Ltd. is operating with a market capitalization of 47630.57, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.00% and an average volume of 1944.34.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 12.10% and the debt to equity stands at 0.57.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for ABB Ltd. stands at -5.60% while the 52-week low stands at 43.09%.

The performance week for ABB Ltd. is at 2.47% and the performance month is at 2.33%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -5.27% and 15.86% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.33%.

The simple 20 day moving average for ABB Ltd. is 3.21% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 4.43%.

The volatility (week) for ABB Ltd. is at 0.92% and the volatility (month) is at 0.93%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

ABB Ltd.’s short ratio is currently at 2.21 and the float short is at 0.22%.

ABB Ltd.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 28.04, while the P/S ratio is at 1.4 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -22.70%.