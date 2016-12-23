Large Cap Diversified Machinery: AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Summary

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

AMETEK, Inc. stated a price of 49.58 today, indicating a positive change of 0.32%.

AMETEK, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 11597.89, with a return on assets (ROA) of 7.80% and an average volume of 2402.27.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 16.30% and the debt to equity stands at 0.64.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for AMETEK, Inc. stands at -8.68% while the 52-week low stands at 16.66%.

The performance week for AMETEK, Inc. is at -0.90% and the performance month is at 4.11%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 4.52% and 10.98% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -7.09%.

The simple 20 day moving average for AMETEK, Inc. is 5.16% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 4.13%.

The volatility (week) for AMETEK, Inc. is at 1.42% and the volatility (month) is at 1.82%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

AMETEK, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.09 and the float short is at 2.21%.

AMETEK, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 21.57, while the P/S ratio is at 3.01 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 3.40%.