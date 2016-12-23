Large Cap Diversified Machinery: Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Summary

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Cummins Inc. stated a price of 138.1 today, indicating a positive change of -0.10%.

Cummins Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 23859.88, with a return on assets (ROA) of 7.80% and an average volume of 1610.1.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 16.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.28.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Cummins Inc. stands at -6.12% while the 52-week low stands at 78.88%.

The performance week for Cummins Inc. is at -0.44% and the performance month is at -0.80%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 15.45% and 27.07% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 62.51%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Cummins Inc. is 3.13% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 15.20%.

The volatility (week) for Cummins Inc. is at 1.64% and the volatility (month) is at 1.89%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Cummins Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.04 and the float short is at 2.92%.

Cummins Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 20.02, while the P/S ratio is at 1.34 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -13.00%.