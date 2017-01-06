Large Cap Diversified Machinery: Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Summary

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Cummins Inc. stated a price of 139.03 today, indicating a positive change of 0.93%.

Cummins Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 23137.87, with a return on assets (ROA) of 7.80% and an average volume of 1600.14.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 16.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.28.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Cummins Inc. stands at -5.49% while the 52-week low stands at 80.09%.

The performance week for Cummins Inc. is at 0.95% and the performance month is at -3.58%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 6.56% and 25.76% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.79%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Cummins Inc. is 2.34% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 14.72%.

The volatility (week) for Cummins Inc. is at 1.48% and the volatility (month) is at 1.63%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Cummins Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.88 and the float short is at 2.75%.

Cummins Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 19.96, while the P/S ratio is at 1.3 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -13.00%.