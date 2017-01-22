Large Cap Diversified Machinery: Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Summary

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Cummins Inc. stated a price of 141.58 today, indicating a positive change of 0.43%.

Cummins Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 23757.12, with a return on assets (ROA) of 7.80% and an average volume of 1584.27.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 16.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.28.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Cummins Inc. stands at -3.75% while the 52-week low stands at 83.39%.

The performance week for Cummins Inc. is at 2.18% and the performance month is at 3.03%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 11.18% and 21.40% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.59%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Cummins Inc. is 2.11% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 15.40%.

The volatility (week) for Cummins Inc. is at 1.22% and the volatility (month) is at 1.57%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Cummins Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.35 and the float short is at 2.23%.

Cummins Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 20.51, while the P/S ratio is at 1.34 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -13.00%.