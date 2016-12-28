Large Cap Diversified Machinery: Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Summary

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Danaher Corporation stated a price of 78.86 today, indicating a positive change of -0.11%.

Danaher Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 54181.01, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.40% and an average volume of 3340.05.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 10.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.36.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Danaher Corporation stands at -4.41% while the 52-week low stands at 28.66%.

The performance week for Danaher Corporation is at -0.34% and the performance month is at -0.27%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 3.23% and 7.18% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 12.67%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Danaher Corporation is 0.50% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 2.67%.

The volatility (week) for Danaher Corporation is at 0.91% and the volatility (month) is at 1.25%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Danaher Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 3.42 and the float short is at 1.88%.

Danaher Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 25.78, while the P/S ratio is at 2.98 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 3.30%.