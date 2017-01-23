Large Cap Diversified Machinery: Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Summary

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Danaher Corporation stated a price of 80.53 today, indicating a positive change of -0.09%.

Danaher Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 55750.92, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.40% and an average volume of 3390.51.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 10.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.36.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Danaher Corporation stands at -2.24% while the 52-week low stands at 31.59%.

The performance week for Danaher Corporation is at -0.93% and the performance month is at 2.61%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 4.53% and -0.62% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.46%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Danaher Corporation is 1.83% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 4.02%.

The volatility (week) for Danaher Corporation is at 0.94% and the volatility (month) is at 0.95%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Danaher Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.57 and the float short is at 1.44%.

Danaher Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 26.3, while the P/S ratio is at 3.07 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 3.30%.