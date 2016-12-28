Large Cap Diversified Machinery: Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

Summary
Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.
Dover Corporation stated a price of 76.45 today, indicating a positive change of 1.12%.
Dover Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 11744.46, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.50% and an average volume of 1600.09.
At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 13.20% and the debt to equity stands at 0.83.
(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)
Performance
The 52-week high for Dover Corporation stands at -2.33% while the 52-week low stands at 54.04%.
The performance week for Dover Corporation is at 0.03% and the performance month is at 5.29%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 10.43% and 18.45% respectively.
The performance (Year to Date) is at 26.49%.
The simple 20 day moving average for Dover Corporation is 7.40% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 11.16%.
The volatility (week) for Dover Corporation is at 1.27% and the volatility (month) is at 2.02%
(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)
Ratio
Dover Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 1.47 and the float short is at 1.54%.
Dover Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 24.4, while the P/S ratio is at 1.75 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -18.80%.