Large Cap Diversified Machinery: Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

Summary

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Dover Corporation stated a price of 78.13 today, indicating a positive change of 2.09%.

Dover Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 11930.26, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.50% and an average volume of 1551.78.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 13.20% and the debt to equity stands at 0.83.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Dover Corporation stands at -0.18% while the 52-week low stands at 57.43%.

The performance week for Dover Corporation is at 1.62% and the performance month is at 2.53%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 4.50% and 12.71% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.14%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Dover Corporation is 8.05% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 12.88%.

The volatility (week) for Dover Corporation is at 1.71% and the volatility (month) is at 1.71%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Dover Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 1.59 and the float short is at 1.61%.

Dover Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 24.7, while the P/S ratio is at 1.78 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -18.80%.