Large Cap Diversified Machinery: Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

Summary

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Dover Corporation stated a price of 79.02 today, indicating a positive change of 0.98%.

Dover Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 12155.65, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.50% and an average volume of 1454.8.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 13.20% and the debt to equity stands at 0.83.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Dover Corporation stands at -3.04% while the 52-week low stands at 59.22%.

The performance week for Dover Corporation is at 0.83% and the performance month is at 4.43%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 14.53% and 11.23% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 5.46%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Dover Corporation is 6.24% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 13.04%.

The volatility (week) for Dover Corporation is at 1.88% and the volatility (month) is at 1.76%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Dover Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 1.4 and the float short is at 1.33%.

Dover Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 25.51, while the P/S ratio is at 1.81 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -18.80%.