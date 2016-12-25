Large Cap Diversified Machinery: Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN)

Summary

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Eaton Corporation plc stated a price of 68.26 today, indicating a positive change of 0.28%.

Eaton Corporation plc is operating with a market capitalization of 30755.91, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.20% and an average volume of 2948.21.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 12.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.55.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Eaton Corporation plc stands at -2.49% while the 52-week low stands at 53.39%.

The performance week for Eaton Corporation plc is at 0.29% and the performance month is at 2.66%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 9.55% and 25.11% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 36.15%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Eaton Corporation plc is 4.44% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 8.68%.

The volatility (week) for Eaton Corporation plc is at 1.13% and the volatility (month) is at 1.42%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Eaton Corporation plc’s short ratio is currently at 1.48 and the float short is at 0.97%.

Eaton Corporation plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at 16.07, while the P/S ratio is at 1.54 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 12.70%.