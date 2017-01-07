Large Cap Diversified Machinery: Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN)

Summary

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Eaton Corporation plc stated a price of 68 today, indicating a positive change of 0.97%.

Eaton Corporation plc is operating with a market capitalization of 30657.72, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.20% and an average volume of 2863.4.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 12.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.55.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Eaton Corporation plc stands at -2.85% while the 52-week low stands at 52.82%.

The performance week for Eaton Corporation plc is at -0.52% and the performance month is at -0.97%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 3.73% and 14.12% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.39%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Eaton Corporation plc is 2.77% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 7.75%.

The volatility (week) for Eaton Corporation plc is at 1.78% and the volatility (month) is at 1.44%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Eaton Corporation plc’s short ratio is currently at 1.74 and the float short is at 1.11%.

Eaton Corporation plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at 15.86, while the P/S ratio is at 1.54 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 12.70%.