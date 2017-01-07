Large Cap Diversified Machinery: Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Summary

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Honeywell International Inc. stated a price of 118.4 today, indicating a positive change of 1.40%.

Honeywell International Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 89100.73, with a return on assets (ROA) of 9.70% and an average volume of 3915.77.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 26.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.83.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Honeywell International Inc. stands at -0.26% while the 52-week low stands at 29.14%.

The performance week for Honeywell International Inc. is at 0.87% and the performance month is at 3.44%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 1.90% and 1.67% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.79%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Honeywell International Inc. is 4.33% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 4.40%.

The volatility (week) for Honeywell International Inc. is at 0.88% and the volatility (month) is at 1.30%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Honeywell International Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.24 and the float short is at 0.64%.

Honeywell International Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 18.24, while the P/S ratio is at 2.27 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 13.30%.