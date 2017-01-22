Large Cap Diversified Machinery: Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Summary

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Honeywell International Inc. stated a price of 117.82 today, indicating a positive change of -0.08%.

Honeywell International Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 89862.49, with a return on assets (ROA) of 9.70% and an average volume of 3333.15.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 26.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.83.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Honeywell International Inc. stands at -0.78% while the 52-week low stands at 28.51%.

The performance week for Honeywell International Inc. is at 0.16% and the performance month is at 0.45%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 9.46% and 0.39% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.70%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Honeywell International Inc. is 2.28% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 3.57%.

The volatility (week) for Honeywell International Inc. is at 0.96% and the volatility (month) is at 0.96%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Honeywell International Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.15 and the float short is at 0.51%.

Honeywell International Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 18.41, while the P/S ratio is at 2.29 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 13.30%.