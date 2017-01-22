Large Cap Diversified Machinery: Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Summary

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. stated a price of 123.74 today, indicating a positive change of 0.30%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 43304.05, with a return on assets (ROA) of 12.70% and an average volume of 1447.41.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 39.20% and the debt to equity stands at 1.61.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Illinois Tool Works Inc. stands at -2.82% while the 52-week low stands at 59.77%.

The performance week for Illinois Tool Works Inc. is at 0.92% and the performance month is at -1.25%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 7.49% and 9.71% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.05%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Illinois Tool Works Inc. is 0.10% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 9.07%.

The volatility (week) for Illinois Tool Works Inc. is at 0.97% and the volatility (month) is at 1.18%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4.4 and the float short is at 1.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 22.56, while the P/S ratio is at 3.21 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 9.80%.