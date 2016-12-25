Large Cap Diversified Machinery: Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR)

Summary

Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc stated a price of 76.86 today, indicating a positive change of 0.59%.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc is operating with a market capitalization of 19878.3, with a return on assets (ROA) of 8.80% and an average volume of 2241.76.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 24.40% and the debt to equity stands at 0.6.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Ingersoll-Rand Plc stands at -2.97% while the 52-week low stands at 66.65%.

The performance week for Ingersoll-Rand Plc is at -0.36% and the performance month is at 2.23%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 18.16% and 31.19% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 41.90%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Ingersoll-Rand Plc is 6.36% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 15.78%.

The volatility (week) for Ingersoll-Rand Plc is at 1.16% and the volatility (month) is at 1.51%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s short ratio is currently at 3.4 and the float short is at 2.96%.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at 13.64, while the P/S ratio is at 1.48 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -21.30%.