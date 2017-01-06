Large Cap Diversified Machinery: Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR)

Summary

Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc stated a price of 75.06 today, indicating a positive change of -0.23%.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc is operating with a market capitalization of 19571.84, with a return on assets (ROA) of 8.80% and an average volume of 2143.31.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 24.40% and the debt to equity stands at 0.6.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Ingersoll-Rand Plc stands at -5.24% while the 52-week low stands at 62.74%.

The performance week for Ingersoll-Rand Plc is at -0.90% and the performance month is at 0.99%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 11.94% and 17.78% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.25%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Ingersoll-Rand Plc is 1.45% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 11.95%.

The volatility (week) for Ingersoll-Rand Plc is at 1.52% and the volatility (month) is at 1.56%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s short ratio is currently at 3.62 and the float short is at 3.01%.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at 13.35, while the P/S ratio is at 1.45 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -21.30%.