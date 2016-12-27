Large Cap Diversified Machinery: Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Summary

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Rockwell Automation Inc. stated a price of 136.11 today, indicating a positive change of 0.07%.

Rockwell Automation Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 17383.44, with a return on assets (ROA) of 10.80% and an average volume of 1051.2.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 34.10% and the debt to equity stands at 0.99.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Rockwell Automation Inc. stands at -2.53% while the 52-week low stands at 59.63%.

The performance week for Rockwell Automation Inc. is at 0.82% and the performance month is at 3.15%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 19.42% and 27.35% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 36.07%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Rockwell Automation Inc. is 5.88% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 15.55%.

The volatility (week) for Rockwell Automation Inc. is at 1.15% and the volatility (month) is at 1.55%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Rockwell Automation Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.72 and the float short is at 3.07%.

Rockwell Automation Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 24.45, while the P/S ratio is at 2.96 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -8.70%.