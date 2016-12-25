Large Cap Diversified Machinery: Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Summary

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Roper Technologies, Inc. stated a price of 185.93 today, indicating a positive change of -0.04%.

Roper Technologies, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 19059.68, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.70% and an average volume of 651.28.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 12.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.54.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Roper Technologies, Inc. stands at -3.17% while the 52-week low stands at 19.96%.

The performance week for Roper Technologies, Inc. is at 0.50% and the performance month is at 0.94%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 4.42% and 13.23% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -1.37%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Roper Technologies, Inc. is 4.05% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 5.73%.

The volatility (week) for Roper Technologies, Inc. is at 0.81% and the volatility (month) is at 1.13%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Roper Technologies, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4.39 and the float short is at 2.87%.

Roper Technologies, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 27.75, while the P/S ratio is at 5.12 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 7.00%.