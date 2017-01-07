Large Cap Diversified Machinery: Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Summary

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Roper Technologies, Inc. stated a price of 188.4 today, indicating a positive change of 1.69%.

Roper Technologies, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 18797.49, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.70% and an average volume of 645.55.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 12.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.54.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Roper Technologies, Inc. stands at -0.55% while the 52-week low stands at 21.55%.

The performance week for Roper Technologies, Inc. is at 0.79% and the performance month is at 2.00%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 1.62% and 10.94% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.20%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Roper Technologies, Inc. is 4.32% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 6.96%.

The volatility (week) for Roper Technologies, Inc. is at 1.25% and the volatility (month) is at 1.18%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Roper Technologies, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4.31 and the float short is at 2.79%.

Roper Technologies, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 27.65, while the P/S ratio is at 5.05 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 7.00%.