Large Cap Diversified Utilities: Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Summary

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES), from Utilities sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Eversource Energy stated a price of 55.35 today, indicating a positive change of -0.16%.

Eversource Energy is operating with a market capitalization of 17618.17, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.90% and an average volume of 1644.91.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 8.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.97.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Eversource Energy stands at -6.90% while the 52-week low stands at 14.38%.

The performance week for Eversource Energy is at 3.28% and the performance month is at 6.57%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -0.59% and -1.50% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 12.19%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Eversource Energy is 4.41% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 1.04%.

The volatility (week) for Eversource Energy is at 1.30% and the volatility (month) is at 1.70%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Eversource Energy’s short ratio is currently at 2.49 and the float short is at 1.31%.

Eversource Energy’s P/E ratio currently stands at 19.73, while the P/S ratio is at 2.33 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 6.80%.