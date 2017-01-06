Large Cap Diversified Utilities: Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Summary

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES), from Utilities sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Eversource Energy stated a price of 55.27 today, indicating a positive change of -0.02%.

Eversource Energy is operating with a market capitalization of 17625.47, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.90% and an average volume of 1549.48.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 8.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.97.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Eversource Energy stands at -7.03% while the 52-week low stands at 13.87%.

The performance week for Eversource Energy is at 1.02% and the performance month is at 7.33%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 6.04% and -5.31% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.09%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Eversource Energy is 3.68% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 0.93%.

The volatility (week) for Eversource Energy is at 1.31% and the volatility (month) is at 1.46%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Eversource Energy’s short ratio is currently at 3.23 and the float short is at 1.60%.

Eversource Energy’s P/E ratio currently stands at 19.67, while the P/S ratio is at 2.33 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 6.80%.