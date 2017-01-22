Large Cap Diversified Utilities: Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Summary

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES), from Utilities sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Eversource Energy stated a price of 55 today, indicating a positive change of -0.13%.

Eversource Energy is operating with a market capitalization of 17450.95, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.90% and an average volume of 1504.29.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 8.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.97.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Eversource Energy stands at -7.49% while the 52-week low stands at 13.32%.

The performance week for Eversource Energy is at -0.56% and the performance month is at -0.13%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 2.75% and -3.61% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.42%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Eversource Energy is 2.63% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 0.57%.

The volatility (week) for Eversource Energy is at 1.11% and the volatility (month) is at 1.19%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Eversource Energy’s short ratio is currently at 3.32 and the float short is at 1.59%.

Eversource Energy’s P/E ratio currently stands at 19.57, while the P/S ratio is at 2.31 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 6.80%.