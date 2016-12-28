Large Cap Diversified Utilities: Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC)

Summary

Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC), from Utilities sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Exelon Corporation stated a price of 35.41 today, indicating a positive change of 0.31%.

Exelon Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 32600.61, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.10% and an average volume of 6194.79.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 4.80% and the debt to equity stands at 1.39.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Exelon Corporation stands at -4.28% while the 52-week low stands at 40.04%.

The performance week for Exelon Corporation is at -1.18% and the performance month is at 9.25%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 2.39% and 4.01% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 32.01%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Exelon Corporation is 6.95% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 4.47%.

The volatility (week) for Exelon Corporation is at 1.57% and the volatility (month) is at 2.21%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Exelon Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 3.24 and the float short is at 2.18%.

Exelon Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 26.32, while the P/S ratio is at 1.08 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 35.30%.