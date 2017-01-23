Large Cap Diversified Utilities: Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC)

Summary

Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC), from Utilities sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Exelon Corporation stated a price of 35.8 today, indicating a positive change of 0.17%.

Exelon Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 32997.58, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.10% and an average volume of 6333.73.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 4.80% and the debt to equity stands at 1.39.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Exelon Corporation stands at -3.22% while the 52-week low stands at 41.58%.

The performance week for Exelon Corporation is at 1.02% and the performance month is at 0.14%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 9.97% and 0.07% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.87%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Exelon Corporation is 5.23% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 5.28%.

The volatility (week) for Exelon Corporation is at 1.29% and the volatility (month) is at 1.46%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Exelon Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.5 and the float short is at 1.72%.

Exelon Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 26.7, while the P/S ratio is at 1.09 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 35.30%.