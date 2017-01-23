Large Cap Diversified Utilities: Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Summary

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG), from Utilities sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated stated a price of 43.74 today, indicating a positive change of 0.14%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated is operating with a market capitalization of 22098.32, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.40% and an average volume of 2577.03.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 9.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.81.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated stands at -5.06% while the 52-week low stands at 19.10%.

The performance week for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated is at -0.75% and the performance month is at 0.16%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 6.66% and -2.98% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.32%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated is 3.26% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 1.72%.

The volatility (week) for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated is at 1.09% and the volatility (month) is at 1.21%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s short ratio is currently at 3.7 and the float short is at 1.89%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s P/E ratio currently stands at 17.16, while the P/S ratio is at 2.39 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 10.60%.