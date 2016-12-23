Large Cap Diversified Utilities: Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Summary

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), from Utilities sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Sempra Energy stated a price of 101.59 today, indicating a positive change of -0.53%.

Sempra Energy is operating with a market capitalization of 25571.92, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.10% and an average volume of 1327.7.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 10.90% and the debt to equity stands at 1.4.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Sempra Energy stands at -10.79% while the 52-week low stands at 19.63%.

The performance week for Sempra Energy is at 1.35% and the performance month is at 1.94%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -6.44% and -6.17% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 10.94%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Sempra Energy is -0.06% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -2.91%.

The volatility (week) for Sempra Energy is at 1.39% and the volatility (month) is at 1.74%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Sempra Energy’s short ratio is currently at 4.39 and the float short is at 2.34%.

Sempra Energy’s P/E ratio currently stands at 18.85, while the P/S ratio is at 2.56 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 16.10%.