Large Cap Diversified Utilities: Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Summary

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), from Utilities sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Sempra Energy stated a price of 102.67 today, indicating a positive change of 0.90%.

Sempra Energy is operating with a market capitalization of 25534.64, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.10% and an average volume of 1291.16.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 10.90% and the debt to equity stands at 1.4.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Sempra Energy stands at -9.17% while the 52-week low stands at 21.81%.

The performance week for Sempra Energy is at 1.84% and the performance month is at 3.65%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -0.20% and -8.70% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.11%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Sempra Energy is 2.23% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -1.23%.

The volatility (week) for Sempra Energy is at 1.56% and the volatility (month) is at 1.61%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Sempra Energy’s short ratio is currently at 3.76 and the float short is at 1.95%.

Sempra Energy’s P/E ratio currently stands at 18.78, while the P/S ratio is at 2.56 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 16.10%.