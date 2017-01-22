Large Cap Diversified Utilities: Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Summary

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), from Utilities sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Sempra Energy stated a price of 102.44 today, indicating a positive change of 0.35%.

Sempra Energy is operating with a market capitalization of 25649.54, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.10% and an average volume of 1292.97.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 10.90% and the debt to equity stands at 1.4.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Sempra Energy stands at -9.37% while the 52-week low stands at 18.24%.

The performance week for Sempra Energy is at 0.59% and the performance month is at -0.30%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -1.38% and -8.09% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.79%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Sempra Energy is 2.17% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -1.49%.

The volatility (week) for Sempra Energy is at 1.38% and the volatility (month) is at 1.48%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Sempra Energy’s short ratio is currently at 3.63 and the float short is at 1.88%.

Sempra Energy’s P/E ratio currently stands at 18.9, while the P/S ratio is at 2.57 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 16.10%.