Large Cap Drug Manufacturers – Major: AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Summary

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

AbbVie Inc. stated a price of 62.19 today, indicating a positive change of 0.86%.

AbbVie Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 100629.12, with a return on assets (ROA) of 10.10% and an average volume of 7533.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 117.50% and the debt to equity stands at 5.77.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for AbbVie Inc. stands at -7.86% while the 52-week low stands at 26.06%.

The performance week for AbbVie Inc. is at -0.58% and the performance month is at 4.63%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -4.23% and 4.87% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 8.11%.

The simple 20 day moving average for AbbVie Inc. is 2.60% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 1.72%.

The volatility (week) for AbbVie Inc. is at 1.42% and the volatility (month) is at 2.08%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

AbbVie Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.96 and the float short is at 1.84%.

AbbVie Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 16.59, while the P/S ratio is at 3.99 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 185.20%.