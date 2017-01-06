Large Cap Drug Manufacturers – Major: AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Summary

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

AbbVie Inc. stated a price of 63.76 today, indicating a positive change of -0.02%.

AbbVie Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 103814.37, with a return on assets (ROA) of 10.10% and an average volume of 7678.26.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 117.50% and the debt to equity stands at 5.77.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for AbbVie Inc. stands at -5.54% while the 52-week low stands at 29.23%.

The performance week for AbbVie Inc. is at 2.41% and the performance month is at 4.78%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 1.53% and 2.35% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.84%.

The simple 20 day moving average for AbbVie Inc. is 4.71% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 3.76%.

The volatility (week) for AbbVie Inc. is at 1.40% and the volatility (month) is at 1.58%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

AbbVie Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4.95 and the float short is at 2.34%.

AbbVie Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 17.16, while the P/S ratio is at 4.11 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 185.20%.