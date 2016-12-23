Large Cap Drug Manufacturers – Major: AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN)

Summary

AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

AstraZeneca PLC stated a price of 27.35 today, indicating a positive change of 0.63%.

AstraZeneca PLC is operating with a market capitalization of 68221.53, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.90% and an average volume of 7382.45.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 16.50% and the debt to equity stands at 1.35.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for AstraZeneca PLC stands at -20.90% while the 52-week low stands at 7.05%.

The performance week for AstraZeneca PLC is at -1.88% and the performance month is at 2.84%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -19.99% and -1.14% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -16.25%.

The simple 20 day moving average for AstraZeneca PLC is -2.00% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -8.23%.

The volatility (week) for AstraZeneca PLC is at 1.17% and the volatility (month) is at 1.47%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

AstraZeneca PLC’s short ratio is currently at 3.09 and the float short is at 0.91%.

AstraZeneca PLC’s P/E ratio currently stands at 27.91, while the P/S ratio is at 2.86 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 128.90%.