Large Cap Drug Manufacturers – Major: AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN)

Summary

AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

AstraZeneca PLC stated a price of 28.33 today, indicating a positive change of -1.25%.

AstraZeneca PLC is operating with a market capitalization of 71892.26, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.90% and an average volume of 7336.71.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 16.50% and the debt to equity stands at 1.35.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for AstraZeneca PLC stands at -18.07% while the 52-week low stands at 10.88%.

The performance week for AstraZeneca PLC is at 5.44% and the performance month is at 11.12%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -11.99% and -3.44% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 5.01%.

The simple 20 day moving average for AstraZeneca PLC is 3.38% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -4.84%.

The volatility (week) for AstraZeneca PLC is at 1.23% and the volatility (month) is at 1.34%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

AstraZeneca PLC’s short ratio is currently at 2.69 and the float short is at 0.79%.

AstraZeneca PLC’s P/E ratio currently stands at 29.46, while the P/S ratio is at 3.02 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 128.90%.