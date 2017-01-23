Large Cap Drug Manufacturers – Major: AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN)

Summary

AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

AstraZeneca PLC stated a price of 27.07 today, indicating a positive change of -3.01%.

AstraZeneca PLC is operating with a market capitalization of 69297.3, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.90% and an average volume of 7621.73.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 16.50% and the debt to equity stands at 1.35.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for AstraZeneca PLC stands at -21.71% while the 52-week low stands at 5.95%.

The performance week for AstraZeneca PLC is at -4.14% and the performance month is at 0.45%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -12.05% and -10.15% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.92%.

The simple 20 day moving average for AstraZeneca PLC is -1.16% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -9.15%.

The volatility (week) for AstraZeneca PLC is at 1.43% and the volatility (month) is at 1.20%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

AstraZeneca PLC’s short ratio is currently at 3.21 and the float short is at 0.98%.

AstraZeneca PLC’s P/E ratio currently stands at 27.79, while the P/S ratio is at 2.91 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 128.90%.