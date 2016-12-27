Large Cap Drug Manufacturers – Major: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Summary

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stated a price of 59.42 today, indicating a positive change of -0.32%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is operating with a market capitalization of 99608.31, with a return on assets (ROA) of 10.30% and an average volume of 12116.56.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 22.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.44.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stands at -22.42% while the 52-week low stands at 21.19%.

The performance week for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is at 1.69% and the performance month is at 5.04%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 8.19% and -14.19% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -11.76%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is 8.66% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -5.42%.

The volatility (week) for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is at 1.34% and the volatility (month) is at 1.53%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s short ratio is currently at 1.25 and the float short is at 0.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 29.69, while the P/S ratio is at 5.39 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -22.30%.