Large Cap Drug Manufacturers – Major: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Summary

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stated a price of 60.03 today, indicating a positive change of -0.17%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is operating with a market capitalization of 101282.37, with a return on assets (ROA) of 10.30% and an average volume of 11560.57.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 22.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.44.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stands at -21.10% while the 52-week low stands at 23.24%.

The performance week for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is at 3.27% and the performance month is at 8.96%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 10.47% and -17.73% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.57%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is 7.89% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -3.68%.

The volatility (week) for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is at 1.44% and the volatility (month) is at 1.56%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s short ratio is currently at 1.16 and the float short is at 0.80%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 29.95, while the P/S ratio is at 5.48 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -22.30%.