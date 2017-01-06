Large Cap Drug Manufacturers – Major: GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Summary

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

GlaxoSmithKline plc stated a price of 39.4 today, indicating a positive change of -0.82%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc is operating with a market capitalization of 96752.88, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.50% and an average volume of 3916.87.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 13.90% and the debt to equity stands at 140.34.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for GlaxoSmithKline plc stands at -11.53% while the 52-week low stands at 11.02%.

The performance week for GlaxoSmithKline plc is at 4.11% and the performance month is at 5.47%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -7.23% and -6.20% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.17%.

The simple 20 day moving average for GlaxoSmithKline plc is 2.11% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -4.01%.

The volatility (week) for GlaxoSmithKline plc is at 1.01% and the volatility (month) is at 0.89%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

GlaxoSmithKline plc’s short ratio is currently at 1.86 and the float short is at 0.30%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at 270.27, while the P/S ratio is at 2.97 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 204.10%.