Large Cap Drug Manufacturers – Major: GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Summary

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

GlaxoSmithKline plc stated a price of 38.72 today, indicating a positive change of -0.08%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc is operating with a market capitalization of 94186.4, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.50% and an average volume of 4087.21.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 13.90% and the debt to equity stands at 140.31.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for GlaxoSmithKline plc stands at -13.07% while the 52-week low stands at 9.09%.

The performance week for GlaxoSmithKline plc is at -0.74% and the performance month is at 1.07%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -5.58% and -9.13% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.55%.

The simple 20 day moving average for GlaxoSmithKline plc is 0.48% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -5.72%.

The volatility (week) for GlaxoSmithKline plc is at 0.92% and the volatility (month) is at 0.87%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

GlaxoSmithKline plc’s short ratio is currently at 1.35 and the float short is at 0.23%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at 261.62, while the P/S ratio is at 2.87 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 204.10%.