Large Cap Drug Manufacturers – Major: Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Summary

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Merck & Co., Inc. stated a price of 60.32 today, indicating a positive change of 0.35%.

Merck & Co., Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 166210.16, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.60% and an average volume of 10841.35.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 12.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.57.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Merck & Co., Inc. stands at -7.15% while the 52-week low stands at 29.81%.

The performance week for Merck & Co., Inc. is at 1.42% and the performance month is at 0.53%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -3.55% and 3.80% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.11%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Merck & Co., Inc. is -0.59% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 3.14%.

The volatility (week) for Merck & Co., Inc. is at 1.23% and the volatility (month) is at 1.52%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Merck & Co., Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.73 and the float short is at 0.68%.

Merck & Co., Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 30.57, while the P/S ratio is at 4.16 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -61.60%.