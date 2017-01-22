Large Cap Drug Manufacturers – Major: Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Summary

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Merck & Co., Inc. stated a price of 62.53 today, indicating a positive change of 3.65%.

Merck & Co., Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 172895.45, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.60% and an average volume of 11201.31.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 12.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.57.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Merck & Co., Inc. stands at -3.74% while the 52-week low stands at 34.56%.

The performance week for Merck & Co., Inc. is at 0.51% and the performance month is at 2.27%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 1.84% and 7.96% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 6.22%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Merck & Co., Inc. is 2.47% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 6.19%.

The volatility (week) for Merck & Co., Inc. is at 1.28% and the volatility (month) is at 1.60%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Merck & Co., Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.55 and the float short is at 0.63%.

Merck & Co., Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 31.81, while the P/S ratio is at 4.33 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -61.60%.