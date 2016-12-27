Large Cap Drug Manufacturers – Major: Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Summary

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Novartis AG stated a price of 72.13 today, indicating a positive change of 0.38%.

Novartis AG is operating with a market capitalization of 189040.94, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.10% and an average volume of 3084.82.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 9.20% and the debt to equity stands at 0.35.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Novartis AG stands at -15.32% while the 52-week low stands at 7.76%.

The performance week for Novartis AG is at 0.10% and the performance month is at 4.42%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -11.00% and -6.98% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -13.24%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Novartis AG is 1.00% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -6.10%.

The volatility (week) for Novartis AG is at 0.73% and the volatility (month) is at 0.90%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Novartis AG’s short ratio is currently at 1.25 and the float short is at 0.15%.

Novartis AG’s P/E ratio currently stands at 25.36, while the P/S ratio is at 3.81 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -33.30%.