Large Cap Drug Manufacturers – Major: Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Summary

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Novartis AG stated a price of 70.65 today, indicating a positive change of 0.31%.

Novartis AG is operating with a market capitalization of 185489.46, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.10% and an average volume of 3411.4.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 9.20% and the debt to equity stands at 0.35.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Novartis AG stands at -15.47% while the 52-week low stands at 5.56%.

The performance week for Novartis AG is at -2.94% and the performance month is at -1.37%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -6.61% and -14.61% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -3.01%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Novartis AG is -0.83% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -7.99%.

The volatility (week) for Novartis AG is at 0.80% and the volatility (month) is at 0.97%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Novartis AG’s short ratio is currently at 1.52 and the float short is at 0.21%.

Novartis AG’s P/E ratio currently stands at 24.94, while the P/S ratio is at 3.74 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -33.30%.