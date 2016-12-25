Large Cap Drug Manufacturers – Major: Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Summary

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Pfizer Inc. stated a price of 32.48 today, indicating a positive change of 0.43%.

Pfizer Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 197023.68, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.60% and an average volume of 26396.54.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 9.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.7.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Pfizer Inc. stands at -11.54% while the 52-week low stands at 18.13%.

The performance week for Pfizer Inc. is at -1.10% and the performance month is at 3.37%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -2.49% and -2.14% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.42%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Pfizer Inc. is 2.08% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -1.52%.

The volatility (week) for Pfizer Inc. is at 1.08% and the volatility (month) is at 1.50%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Pfizer Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.66 and the float short is at 0.72%.

Pfizer Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 32.42, while the P/S ratio is at 3.7 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -21.50%.