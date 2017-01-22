Large Cap Drug Manufacturers – Major: Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Summary

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Pfizer Inc. stated a price of 31.77 today, indicating a positive change of 0.22%.

Pfizer Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 192716.82, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.60% and an average volume of 27496.55.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 9.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.7.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Pfizer Inc. stands at -13.47% while the 52-week low stands at 15.55%.

The performance week for Pfizer Inc. is at -2.55% and the performance month is at -3.23%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -1.57% and -11.87% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -2.19%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Pfizer Inc. is -1.35% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -4.54%.

The volatility (week) for Pfizer Inc. is at 1.51% and the volatility (month) is at 1.29%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Pfizer Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.62 and the float short is at 0.73%.

Pfizer Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 31.71, while the P/S ratio is at 3.62 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -21.50%.