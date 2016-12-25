Large Cap Drug Manufacturers – Major: Sanofi (NYSE:SNY)

Summary

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Sanofi stated a price of 39.47 today, indicating a positive change of -0.18%.

Sanofi is operating with a market capitalization of 105847.49, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 2424.73.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Sanofi stands at -7.67% while the 52-week low stands at 9.30%.

The performance week for Sanofi is at 2.41% and the performance month is at 0.08%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 3.76% and 0.87% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -3.56%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Sanofi is -0.15% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -1.01%.

The volatility (week) for Sanofi is at 1.49% and the volatility (month) is at 1.25%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Sanofi’s short ratio is currently at 1.85 and the float short is at 0.19%.

Sanofi’s P/E ratio currently stands at 23.51, while the P/S ratio is at 2.96 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 4.10%.