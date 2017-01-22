Large Cap Drug Manufacturers – Major: Sanofi (NYSE:SNY)

Summary

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Sanofi stated a price of 40.35 today, indicating a positive change of 0.45%.

Sanofi is operating with a market capitalization of 104064.26, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 2203.7.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Sanofi stands at -5.61% while the 52-week low stands at 11.74%.

The performance week for Sanofi is at -0.66% and the performance month is at 4.16%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 7.54% and -3.70% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.22%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Sanofi is 0.06% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 0.81%.

The volatility (week) for Sanofi is at 0.96% and the volatility (month) is at 1.26%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Sanofi’s short ratio is currently at 1.64 and the float short is at 0.16%.

Sanofi’s P/E ratio currently stands at 23.46, while the P/S ratio is at 2.84 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 4.10%.